Show ‘56 inch’ chest, tell Xi to vacate PoK land: Kapil Sibal to PM Modi

PTI New Delhi | Updated on October 11, 2019 Published on October 11, 2019

Kapil Sibal, Senior Congress Leader. File photo   -  PTI

Earlier, Congress slammed the Modi government for failing to stop China from targeting India’s internal matters

Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Friday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to show his “56 inch” chest by telling Chinese President Xi Jinping to “vacate 5,000 km of land in PoK” and also make it clear that there will be no Huawei in India for 5G.

Sibal’s remarks come hours before Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping’s informal summit in Mamallapuram near Chennai.

The Congress on Thursday said why does Prime Minister Modi not say that India is watching the muzzling of pro-democracy movement in Hong Kong when Xi says he is watching Kashmir.

The party slammed the Modi government for failing to stop China from targeting India’s internal matters.

