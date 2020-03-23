Canada first country to back out of Tokyo Olympics 2020

As the coronavirus spreads rapidly across the world, taking the toll to three lakh, the Canadian Olympic Committee announced that it would not send any athletes to participate in the Tokyo Olympics. Canada becomes the first country to walk out of the international sports event in the face of the coronavirus pandemic, as per media reports.

The committee along with the Canadian Paralympic Committee had given out a joint statement on Sunday and said that they were willing to help the International Olympic Committee look for the alternatives. However, they would not be able to send their athletes as it is not safe for them as well as for the broader Canadian community if the athletes continue their training for these games. The joint statement added: “The training runs counter to the public health advice, which we urge all Canadians to follow.”

While other countries are yet to back out from the international sports event that takes place once every four years.

In the last Rio Olympics 2016, Canada sent 314 athletes, who brought 22 medals to the country. Some of its most notable athletes included the swimmer Penny Oleksiak and the sprinter Andre De Grasse.

Canada joins the league of the countries, including Norway, Slovenia, and Brazil, that have urged the International Olympic Committee to postpone the event to next year.

The event is scheduled for July 24. However, the IOC said on Sunday that it would take up to four weeks to consider alternatives, which include postponement. It has taken the possibility of cancelling the Games off the table for now, NewYork Times reported.