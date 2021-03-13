Stalin releases DMK manifesto, promises to cut fuel prices

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
DMK Chief MK Stalin on Saturday released the party’s manifesto for the upcoming Assembly election with several populist measures including an LPG subsidy, reduction of petrol and diesel prices and huge allocation for restoration and renovation of Hindu temples.
Announcing the manifesto, Stalin said that if voted to rule, the DMK government would reduce the prices of petrol and diesel by ₹5 per litre and ₹4 per litre respectively. It will also offer a subsidy amount of ₹100 per LPG cylinder. These measures are meant to reduce the burden of common man, he said.
The DMK chief also said it would enact a law to ensure 75 per cent jobs for people of Tamil Nadu in all private sector industrial units. He also pointed out the agriculture sector would be given more thrust with a separate budget and formation for a separate department for natural farming.
The party will also set up low-cost canteens under the name of ‘Kalaignar’ across 500 places.
Stain also proposed to increase the reservation for women in government jobs from 30 per cent to 40 per cent. It will also offer skill development training to 5 lakh youth over 5 years.
Rice-drawing ration cardholders would be given a compensation of ₹4,000 per family. Also, price of Aavin mill be cut by ₹3 per litre.
He announced that ₹1,000 crore will be earmarked for renovation and restoration of Hindu temples in the state. Also, an assistance of ₹25,000 will be paid to people who undertake pilgrimage tours to popular Hindu temples. This sum will be provided up to one lakh people.
A sum of ₹200 crore will be set aside for renovation of mosques and churches in the state.
All villages will be provided clean drinking water and to provide piped water supply to all households in urban centres.
