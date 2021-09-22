Taiwanese industry webinar on biz opportunities for Indian market

Bureau of Foreign Trade- BOFT, Taiwan (ROC) and Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) are jointly organizing a webinar on ‘Business opportunities of plastic, rubber and shoemaking industry for Indian market’.

The webinar will be held on October 5 from 11 am. Industry experts from Taiwan will elaborate on how they would come up with solutions for the issues plaguing the plastic, rubber and shoemaking industry in Indiaand provide an updated outlook on the industry.

In India, plastic businesses are profitable but they need machines that could provide faster and better plastic processing. The rubber industry has also been growing rapidly and on the demand side, domestic consumption has been growing steadily for many years. India is the second-largest producer of footwear in the world and there are a lot of opportunities in the sector.

All these factors highlight a solid demand from the manufacturing sector in India which can be delivered from the machinery industry of Taiwan in terms of quality and technical advancements. Taiwan’s machinery industry which boasts of quality accessory production to machine assembly offers the best solution for global equipment end-users.

The details for registration can be made at https://event.taiwantradeshows.com.tw/en/events/42/index.html