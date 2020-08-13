Bengaluru riots: Telangana cops warn against 'malicious' social media posts

Police in Telangana have warned mischief mongers against posting inciting posts that could trigger violence.

In the wake of riots in Bengaluru, Anjani Kumar, Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad, asked the residents of Hyderabad to be very cautious before posting anything on social media.

“There was violence in Bengaluru because of a social media post. We will take very firm legal action on people for irresponsible post,” he said in a tweet.

VC Sajjanar, Commissioner of Cyberabad Commissionerate, issued a statement warning people against posting any inappropriate post on social media.

“As you are aware, a malicious social media post has led to violence in Bengaluru, resulting in loss of life and properties,” he said.

“The public are requested not to post or circulate any inappropriate content in social media which might adversely affect public order and peace in society,” he said.

“The Cyberabad Police are closely watching round the clock for unsocial elements circulating such malicious content in social media,” he said.

All senior officers and SHOs have been instructed to register cases and take stringent against violators.