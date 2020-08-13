News

Bengaluru riots: Telangana cops warn against 'malicious' social media posts

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on August 13, 2020 Published on August 13, 2020

Hyderabad, Cyberabad cops issue warning in the wake of riots in Bengaluru

Police in Telangana have warned mischief mongers against posting inciting posts that could trigger violence.

In the wake of riots in Bengaluru, Anjani Kumar, Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad, asked the residents of Hyderabad to be very cautious before posting anything on social media.

“There was violence in Bengaluru because of a social media post. We will take very firm legal action on people for irresponsible post,” he said in a tweet.

VC Sajjanar, Commissioner of Cyberabad Commissionerate, issued a statement warning people against posting any inappropriate post on social media.

“As you are aware, a malicious social media post has led to violence in Bengaluru, resulting in loss of life and properties,” he said.

“The public are requested not to post or circulate any inappropriate content in social media which might adversely affect public order and peace in society,” he said.

“The Cyberabad Police are closely watching round the clock for unsocial elements circulating such malicious content in social media,” he said.

All senior officers and SHOs have been instructed to register cases and take stringent against violators.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on August 13, 2020
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.