Bengaluru riots: Telangana cops warn against 'malicious' social media posts

Office buzz
Back to the workplaceTo meet the needs of the evolving new workplace, tech company Zoho has launched ...
Police in Telangana have warned mischief mongers against posting inciting posts that could trigger violence.
In the wake of riots in Bengaluru, Anjani Kumar, Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad, asked the residents of Hyderabad to be very cautious before posting anything on social media.
“There was violence in Bengaluru because of a social media post. We will take very firm legal action on people for irresponsible post,” he said in a tweet.
VC Sajjanar, Commissioner of Cyberabad Commissionerate, issued a statement warning people against posting any inappropriate post on social media.
“As you are aware, a malicious social media post has led to violence in Bengaluru, resulting in loss of life and properties,” he said.
“The public are requested not to post or circulate any inappropriate content in social media which might adversely affect public order and peace in society,” he said.
“The Cyberabad Police are closely watching round the clock for unsocial elements circulating such malicious content in social media,” he said.
All senior officers and SHOs have been instructed to register cases and take stringent against violators.
Back to the workplaceTo meet the needs of the evolving new workplace, tech company Zoho has launched ...
Audits will now take an integrated view of sectors, policies and schemes
Last week, two CEO announcements brought cheer to the stock markets. At home, Sashidhar Jagdishan’s succession ...
Funding could be the key to better urban waste management
Relatively lower credit ratings despite State government guarantee make the product suitable only for those ...
The stock of Phillips Carbon Black jumped almost 8 per cent accompanied by above-average volume breaching a ...
₹1063 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1048103010801094 Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if ...
After muted returns over 3 and 5 years, the fund has made a comeback over the last year
Hopes soared along with the domestic flights that took off on May 25 after being grounded by the Covid-19 ...
The memory of a common cold in some blood cells may help protect the body from Covid-19, researchers hold
A series of recent orders has dented public perception of the judiciary as custodian of rights
Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui and first-time director Honey Trehan on their new Netflix thriller that’s left ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
FMCG companies have innovated with products, pricing and supply chain to stay relevant
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...