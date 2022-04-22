The Daily Dose: April 22 

# Treating waste from tackling Covid-19: Biomedical waste (BMW) increased across States during the Covid-19 pandemic and their disposal was hampered due to the lack of waste treatment facilities.

# More mask mandates: As Covid cases rise in India, State governments are bringing back their mask mandates. Punjab was the latest to join the bandwagon, after Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh with the citizens being advised to wear masks in crowded places.

# Dailly tally: India’s new Covid-19 cases stand at 2,451 new cases in the last 24 hours. 54 deaths were reported in the same period.

# Covid impact on kids: Addressing the impact of Covid-19 pandemic on children is vital to recovery efforts to achieve the Sustainable Development Agenda, a Unicef representative said.

# Covid in TN: Covid cases in Tamil Nadu marginally increased to 39, including 12 cases reported inside IIT Madras, on Thursday as against 31 on Wednesday. All the 12 persons have been quarantined in one place and are stable, said Tamil Nadu Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan, who visited the campus twice on Thursday.

# Smartphone woes: “While most of the world’s markets battled the third wave of Covid-19 in Q1, the relatively weaker impact on India should have helped growth return quickly. But supply remained the biggest challenge for leading vendors such as Xiaomi and Vivo, and they struggled to secure components for their volume-driving low-end models....,” said a representative with Canalys, an independent analysis agency.

