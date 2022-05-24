Covid-19 vaccination: Over 13 lakh doses administered in India on May 23

India administered over 13 lakh total doses of the Covid-19 vaccine on Monday, May 23, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

As of May 24, 7am, 13,76,878, total doses of the vaccine were administered in the country in the last 24 hours.

Of this, 51,404 first doses and 4,81,984 second doses were administered to beneficiaries aged 18+ years. 31,855 first doses and 1,09,375 second doses were administered to beneficiaries aged 15-18 years. 1,29,128 first doses and 2,87,653 second doses were administered to the 12-14 years cohort. 57,601 precaution doses were administered to beneficiaries aged 18-59 years in the last 24 hours while 2,27,878 precaution doses were administered to beneficiaries aged above 60 years, healthcare workers (HCW), frontline workers (FLW).

1,92,52,70,955 total doses of the vaccine have been administered in the country so far.

Of this, 91,59,90,642 were total first doses and 82,43,83,604 were total second doses administered to the 18+ population, 5,92,29,834 were total first doses and 4,49,81,100 were total second doses administered to beneficiaries aged 15-18 years, while 3,30,30,574 first doses and 1,45,07,116 second doses were administered to the beneficiaries aged 12-14 years. 18,43,117 precaution doses were administered to beneficiaries aged 18-59 years and 3,13,04,968 precaution doses were administered to beneficiaries aged above 60 years, HCW , FLW so far.

Uttar Pradesh has administered the highest number of total doses among the States with 32,41,52,740 doses. It is followed by Maharashtra with 16,64,03,505 doses administered so far and West Bengal with 13,99,04,800 doses.

Covid-19 cases

India’s active Covid-19 caseload stands at 14,841.

1,675 new cases were recorded in the last 24 hours. 1,635 recoveries were recorded in the last 24 hours increasing total recoveries to 4,26,00,737. 31 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 5,24,490.