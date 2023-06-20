Cannes Lions 2023 kick-started on June 19 and is scheduled till June 23. Here’s the list of programmes that might be of your interest.

The World’s Love Affair with Youth Creates a Business Blindspot

Powered by CC:DC, an official fringe content partner, the session will feature Head of Creative Insights Rebecca Swift, SVP Experience Design Digitas Jennifer Andrews, and SVP Brand Integration Barbara Shipley. The industry leaders will be talking about how brands can change the narrative and grow their business by authentically reaching the world.

Kevin Hart - The Entertainment Person of the Year Seminar

Cannes Lions 2023 will award the Entertainment Person of the Year to Kevin Hart. The session will feature Chairman and Founder of Hartbeat, alongside founding partner of WndrCo, Jeffrey Katzenberg.

The 3rd Age of Effectiveness

Backed by IPA, this session will focus on a presentation about how the tide is turning - evaluation and measurement are maturing. The session will be taken by Group Head of Effectiveness Les Binet, Founder of Magic Numbers Grace Kite, Vice President of Brand Strategy for Jellyfish Tom Roach. Karen Martin, CEO of BBH, will be the anchor.

Also read: Cannes Lions 2023: India secures 43 shortlists across 13 categories

China’s E-commerce Revolution: The Creative Phenomena Behind Its Digital Domination

In this session, Chief Creative Officer at F5 Adams Fan, and Senior Brand Expert at Alibaba Ping Ruan will talk about the secret to e-commerce success.

Workshop: Optimising the Psychology and Physiology Behind Creative Performance

The workshop will feature executives of Ground and Air - Data Specialist and Performance Coach Clayton Green, Founder Jim Brown, Chartered Psychologist Joe Davis, alongside Managing Director at Girl&Bear Claire Young.

The session will talk about the tools to boost performance and resilience, practical exercises to enhance creativity, psychology of performance.

Evolving Icons: A New Generation of Brand Representation and Beauty

The session will have Estée Lauder brand executives - Global Changemaker, National Youth Poet Laureate Amanda Gorman, EVP of Enterprise Marketing and Chief Data Officer Jane Lauder, and SVP, Global Corporate Affairs, and ESG Anna Klein to examine the evolving expectations of brand representation, the beauty sector.

AI Unleashed: How AI Is Revolutionising How We Live, Work and Create

With big names like Mark Read, CEO of WPP, and Jensen Huang, Founder and CEO of NVIDIA, the session will focus on the transformative potential of AI and its role in the future of marketing.

The Future of Innovation is Accessibility

Backed by TBWA, the session will be moderated by TBWA’s Chief Product Officer, Deepthi Prakash, where Moderna’s Chief Brand Officer Kate Cronin, Google’s Head of Brand Accessibility KR Liu, and TBWA’s Chief Diversity Officer, Aliah Berman, will explore the importance of inclusive creativity in marketing and why driving access for some, creates greater access for all.

Also read: Cannes Lions 2023: These campaigns representing India made their way

ChatGPT, DALL·E and the Future of Creativity

A session with Chief Operating Officer of OpenAI, Brad Lightcap, Chief Creative Officer at Goodby, Silverstein & Partners Margaret Johnson, and Co-chairman of Goodby, Silverstein & Partners Jeff Goodby, will focus on the future of creativity with the increasing use of AI tools.

Using Creativity and Technology to Reconnect with the Consumer

On stage, Rathi Murthy, Chief Technology Officer and President, Expedia Product and Technology, and Jon Gieselman, President, Expedia Brands will discuss how close collaboration between marketing, creativity, and technology aligns with consumer needs, and challenges faced to transform a business.

Smashing Stereotypes with Danai Gurira

Backed by Unstereotype Alliance, the session will host Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star, award-winning playwright and UN Women Goodwill Ambassador Danai Gurira, who joins Jess Weiner, Cultural Expert and CEO of Talk to Jess Weiner. Here, Gurira will reveal her experiences of dismantling stereotypes as a performer, writer and producer.

Golden Rules of Redefining Loyalty: From Consumers’ Wallets to the Sky

The session will see two leading CMOs - American Express’ Elizabeth Rutledge and Delta’s Tim Mapes - led by MediaLink CEO Michael Kassan. It will talk about consumer loyalty through partnerships and personalisation to make every touchpoint along the way feel curated and unique.

Creating the Next Generation of Streaming Content with Keke Palmer

Amazon Studios with Keke Palmer, actor, musician, podcast host, and producer, will talk about her thoughts on longevity, personal branding, and why entertainers like herself are uniquely qualified to create programming that audiences love. The session will also focus on thoughts on how a new generation of celebrity producers is changing the way generations of people engage with content.

Also read: Cannes Lions 2023 receives 26,992 entries, 6% up from 2022

Decoding Gen Z Behaviours in the Metaverse with Christina Wootton

The session will focus on the top five tips to effectively engage with Gen-Z in the Metaverse with Roblox’s Vice President, New Ecosystems and Global Partnerships, Christina Wootton.

The Building Blocks of a Strong Brand: Lessons from a Disruptor and a Market Leader

This session welcomes Head of Global Brand Marketing at Canva Natalie Schwartz, Executive Managing Director, Insights Division, UK & Ireland at Kantar Amy Cashman, Executive Vice President at Association of National Advertisers Nick Primola, and Global Consumer Planning Director at Diageo Giles Hedger. These four leaders will discuss their experience of where performance meets brand-building, the touchpoints that deliver the highest ROI, and the root of an effective brand-building strategy.