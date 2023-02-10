Google honoured P K Rosy, the first female lead in Malayalam cinema, on her 120 th birth anniversary with a doodle. Rosy was born in 1903 in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, formerly known as Trivandrum. She comes from a Pulaya family and her birth name was Rajamma.

She started her acting career at a young age. “In an era when performing arts was discouraged in many sections of society, especially for women, Rosy broke barriers with her role in the Malayalam film Vigathakumaran (The Lost Child),” Google said in a blog post. Vigathakumaran was the first Malayalam feature film released in 1928, directed by JC Daniel.

As per reports, she learnt Kakkirasi Nattakam, a form of Tamil folk theatre. According to Wikipedia, Rosy died in 1988.

Having never received recognition during her lifetime, her story is still seen as an inspiration to many, the tech giant added.

