Google has announced a screen search feature for users to look for specific information on their mobile. According to the tech giant, Google search users will be able to use Lens to search their screen on Android. The feature is set to launch in the coming months.

“With this technology, you can search what you see in photos or videos across websites and apps you know and love, like messaging and video apps — without having to leave the app or experience,” Google said.

Users will have to long-press the power or home button on their Android device and then click on the ‘search screen’ to use the functionality.

Google introduced multi-search functionality in 2022 for users to search in text and images at the same time. It is currently available in English in the US. The feature is now available globally on mobile in all languages and countries where Lens is available.

