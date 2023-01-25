Harsh Goenka, the chairman of RPG Enterprise, shared data about Shank Tank India judges’ ventures that incurred losses in the financial year 2022.

“I enjoy Shark Tank India as a program, and I think it is a great platform for our budding entrepreneurs. But whenever I think of sharks, I think of the movie ‘Jaws’ and bleeding,” Goenka tweeted along with data.

The data claimed to show that only Aman Gupta’s BoAt made a profit of ₹79 crore in 2022. Amit Jain, founder of CarDekho, suffered a loss of ₹246 crore, while Peyush Bansal’s Lenskart incurred a loss of ₹102 crore. Shaadi.com, owned by Anupam Mittal, reported a loss of ₹27 crore and Sugar Cosmetics, owned by Vineeta Singh, reported a loss of ₹75 crore.

It further said Shaadi.com did not disclose its profit statement after the financial year 2020.

However, the source of the data was not revealed.

Shaadi.com founder and Shark Tank judge Anupam Mittal has responded, saying that Goenka has reacted to biased and incomplete data.

I know you meant it in jest so with all due respect sir, I think u reacted to what appears to be superficial, biased & incomplete data. Happy to learn from stalwarts, but just to clarify, like u, the sharks 🦈 don't bleed red, we bleed blue 🇮🇳 & that's why we do what we do 🤗 — Anupam Mittal (@AnupamMittal) January 24, 2023

“Happy to learn from stalwarts, but, just to clarify, like you, the sharks don’t bleed red. We bleed blue, and that’s why we do what we do,” Mittal added.

Many users responded to Mittal’s tweet asking him to present the real numbers.

Anupam the only way you could have responded is with data and substance. Not just rhetoric or words. Doesn't make sense in whatever you have mentioned here. — arvind parashar (@ArvindParashar2) January 24, 2023

When one doesn't have data, they tell stories. — Amogh Chaphalkar (@chaphya) January 25, 2023

