in-faq Quiz: Desi Diaspora 

1. In which country would you find a building complex known as the Immigration Depot, a UNESCO World Heritage site, which commemorates the site where indentured labour first started arriving from India in 1849? The majority of this country is of Indian origin.

2. A 1968 album by Ramdew Chaitoe titled King of Suriname is regarded as the first official recording of which musical form in the Caribbean?

3. Which country celebrates Indian Arrival Day on 30 th May every year to commemorate the arrival of the first labourers from Indian on a ship named Fatel Razack in 1845?

4. Which film-maker, born in Rourkela, started her career with India Cabaret — an investigative documentary on Bombay’s strippers — with her debut feature film being nominated for the Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film?

5. Which legendary business leader tried to start the first ever women’s cricket team at Madras Christian College and was appointed to the board of the International Cricket Council in 2019?

6. According to a government survey in 2019, which is the second most widely spoken language in the United Kingdom, and the most frequently spoken language among school students who do not have English as a first language?

7. The Hon. Moses Veerasammy Nagamootoo was a politician, writer and novelist who served as the Prime Minister of which country from 2015 to 2020?

8. Gursimran Singh “Sim” Bhullar was the first player of Indian descent to play for the NBA, being selected by the Sacramento Kings in 2014. Sim is a citizen of which country?

9. Whose first book of poetry Milk and Honey was self-published in November 2014 before being picked up by Andrews McMeel — who sold over 2.5 million copies — with the contents being translated into 25 languages?

10. Nicknamed “The Big Fijian”, which golfer of Indian descent won 34 PGA tour events including one Masters and two PGA Championships?

Answers

1. Mauritius

2. Chutney music, created by Indo-Caribbean musicians

3. Trinidad and Tobago

4. Mira Nair

5. Indira Nooyi, former CEO of PepsiCo

6. Punjabi

7. Guyana; he is of Tamil Indian descent

8. Canada

9. Rupi Kaur, whose parents emigrated to Canada from India.

10. Vijay Singh