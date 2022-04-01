in-faq Quiz: People who became words

1. Name the principle that states that a deficiency in any one of a number of factors can doom an endeavour to failure, while a successful venture needs to avoid every possible problem. It is named after an 1877 Russian novel.

2. Which city in Uttar Pradesh is named after the youngest surviving son of Shah Jahan, who was eventually sentenced to death by his brother Aurangzeb?

3. Emily and Fanny, the sisters of Lord Auckland, lend their name to which legendary sporting destination?

4. The US Federal Kidnapping Act, passed in 1932, is popularly named after which legendary American?

5. Edward Vernon, a senior British naval officer, decided on a specific ration for sailors in the Royal Navy which still bears his name. Name this ration.

6. The name for which religion originated from the pre-regnal title of Haile Selassie, the former Emperor of Ethiopia?

7. Among the things named after this Hungarian professor of architecture are a clock and magic tiles. What was the most popular device named after him, something he invented in 1974?

8. Which two surnames are associated with a taxicab number in Putney, England, in the year 1919?

9. Who got an accessory named after her after travelling while seated next to Jean-Louis Dumas, the CEO of Hermes, while on a flight to Paris?

10. Which common compound is named after the Egyptian god of air, as it was produced close to a nearby temple of the deity?

Answers

1. The Anna Karenina Principle by Leo Tolstoy, which begins with the line ‘All happy families are alike; each unhappy family is unhappy in its own way’

2. Moradabad, named after Prince Murad Baksh

3. Eden Gardens; the test ground in Kolkata was named after the Eden sisters

4. Charles Lindbergh, whose son was abducted and then killed by his captors; his unfortunate demise was also the inspiration for Agatha Christie’s ‘Murder on the Orient Express’

5. In 1740, he decreed that the rum ration for sailors would be diluted with three parts of water; the resulting mixture came to be known as grog from his nickname ‘Old Grog’

6. Rastafari from Ras Tafari Makonnen, Selassie’s original title; most Rastafarians are based in Jamaica

7. A Cube; Erno Rubik’s Cube was a worldwide rage in the 80s

8. Hardy and Ramanujan. GH Hardy had ridden in taxi cab number 1729 and remarked that the number seemed dull, to which Ramanujan replied that it was unique as the smallest number expressible as the sum of two cubes in two different ways

9. Jane Birkin, the Birkin bag; she reportedly told him how hard it was to find a leather week-end bag suitable for the needs of a young mother

10. Ammonia from Amun