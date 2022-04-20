LinkedIn is cybercrime’s most imitated brand in Q1 2022: Report

LinkedIn tops the list of brands that cybercriminals frequently fake for phishing, according to a report by cybersecurity firm Check Point.

Did you know that this year LinkedIn has been related to 52% of all phishing-related attacks globally? Read .@_CPResearch_ Brand Phishing Report for Q1 2022 to get insights on how to keep your organization safe from #phishing attacks: https://t.co/piUspPFwH6 pic.twitter.com/ZAQjnyJQ67 — Check Point Software (@CheckPointSW) April 19, 2022

The ‘Brand Phishing Report’ spotlighted brands imitated by hackers during the first quarter of 2022 to lure people into sharing personal information and payment credentials.

With LinkedIn accounting for 52 per cent of all phishing attempts from January to March 2022, the social media network dominated other categories like retail, technology, and shipping. It was at fifth position in the previous quarter, accounting for 8 per cent of phishing attempts.

According to the report, cybercriminals use an official-looking email to lure victims to click on a malicious link. They are prompted to log in through a fake LinkedIn portal, where their credentials are compromised.

DHL is in second position, accounting for 14 per cent of phishing attempts, followed by Google (7 per cent) and Microsoft (6 per cent). The other brands listed include FedEx, WhatsApp, Amazon, Maersk, AliExpress, and Apple. Maersk and AliExpress have entered the top ten for the first time.

“WhatsApp maintained its position in the top ten, accounting for almost 1 in 20 phishing-related attacks worldwide,” the report said.