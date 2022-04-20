WhatsApp to add subscription plan for business accounts

WhatsApp is working on introducing a subscription plan for business accounts to offer additional features. The platform recently included the ability to set up cover photos for business profiles.

According to a WABetaInfo report, the messaging platform is testing a redesigned interface for the ‘Linked Device’ section for WhatsApp Business Accounts. Currently, WhatsApp supports users to link up to four devices.

With subscriptions, users of business accounts would be able to link up to ten devices. According to the WABetaInfo report, WhatsApp will introduce additional features to subscribers in the future. The feature will be rolled out to Android and iOS users of WhatsApp Business beta in a future update, the WABetaInfo report said.

It is unclear if the subscription plan will be yearly or monthly. However, WABetaInfo reported that the service is optional to business account users.