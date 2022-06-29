Rapper Badshah and film producer Punit Balan to own Mumbai franchise of Ultimate Kho Kho

Bollywood rapper Badshah in collaboration with businessman and film producer Punit Balan is set to co-own the Mumbai franchise in Ultimate Kho Kho. This completes the line-up for the inaugural edition of the sporting league which is slated for later this year.

“My mother used to play Kho-Kho during her college days and this ground-rooted game is very close to my heart. This nostalgic and personal connection led me to be part of Ultimate Kho Kho,” said Badshah in a statement

Balan added, “I have been involved in developing sports through leagues in the past and now alongside Ultimate Kho Kho, I want to play a part in Kho-Kho’s journey to success.”

A dominant force in Maharashtra

The traditional sport originated in Maharashtra and the State has been a dominant force in the Indian Kho-Kho circuit.

“We already have on-boarded big corporates as well as the government of Odisha and now these two popular names from the entertainment sector reflect the positioning and calibre of the league. Kho-Kho has deep roots in Maharashtra and a team representing the State’s capital will surely help us bolster the popularity of the game,” said Ultimate Kho Kho, CEO, Tenzing Niyogi.

The other franchise owners include the government of Odisha in collaboration with ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel, Adani Group, GMR Group, Capri Global and KLO Sports. The league will be broadcasted across Sony Network India’s (SPNI) sports channels SonyTEN 1 (SD & HD), SonyTEN 3 (SD & HD), SonyTEN 4 and on SonyLIV in Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu as other regional languages, the statement added.