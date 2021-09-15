Why this textile town is thankful to Nick Jonas

Commercial vehicles on the green-way
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Priyanka Chopra’s pop-star husband Nick Jonas has given a ray of hope to Solapur’s garment industry which is struggling to survive in the Covid-19 pandemic.
During the recent ‘Remember This Tour’ of The Jonas Brothers, Nick wore a printed shirt and posted his picture on social media. The fabric and design of the shirt resemble the famous GI-tagged Solapur Chaddar, a cotton blanket. The picture trending on social media has attracted attention to the fabric and local manufacturers say that the interests of netizens might provide a much-needed lifeline to the industry.
Also read: Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas get married in traditional Hindu ceremony
“Many dress designers come to Solapur to buy Chaddars. In fact, there are many experiments being made with the Chaddar. Nick Jonas’s picture has suddenly attracted huge attention to the traditional Solapur Chhadar. This much-needed attention has come at a right time” says Amitkumar Jain, Director, Associated Garments Cluster Foundation.
Jain said, “In the last one and half years the textile and garment industry in Solapur is facing a tough time. Especially, the garment industry which makes school uniforms for the majority of firms in India has suffered heavy lossesas there was no demand as schools were shut. Many garment industrialists are moving towards the fashion industry and Jonas’ shirt has given them a ray of hope”.
Solapur Chaddar is GI tagged product known for its durability, design, and all-season use. In the last one and half years, many Chaddar producers in Solapur have gone online to sell their products. Not surprisingly they are happy with Nick Jonas for indirectly helping their venture.
Interestingly, the comment section on Jonas’s picture on Instagram is full of mentions to Solapur Chaddar. “That shirt is literally made out of Indian blanket” commented one of the netizens while the another simply said, “Solapur ki chaddar”.
“There will be more searches about Solapur Chhadar on search engines. Imagine someone here presenting the idea of Chaddar shirt. He would have been ridiculed. But fashion trends set by stars definitely help. We hope that there is more publicity for Solapur Chaddar. It is only going help us in these testing times,” said industrialist Darshan Kocher.
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Genomic sequencing efforts in different parts of the country are aimed at halting the mutating Covid-19 virus ...
The US-based start-up Boom Supersonic is putting together an aircraft that can fly at a maximum speed of Mach ...
The glaciers of the Himalayas gave birth to many great rivers: The Yangtze, Ganges, Indus and Mekong.Over a ...
If technologically inclined, you might be doing your banking through digital-only platforms. But is the online ...
Bias is bullish, but caution is warranted
Interest earned on an employees’ PF contribution of over ₹2.5 lakh a year would be taxable
Traders can stay on the fence till the silver contract makes a decisive breach
Jim Davidson dwells in detail on the failure to make it in the first attempt and the harrowing return to ...
A handbook on India’s first women doctors holds up a mirror to the social and political realities of the 19th ...
Rahul Raina’s debut novel, set in the bylanes of Delhi, tells a fast-paced tale about the underbelly of the ...
On 12 September1943, German Commando Otto Skorzeny and his forces rescued Italian dictator Benito Mussolini ...
For Tetra Pak, sustainability is a key driver of its research on cartons
A host of FMCG firms are stepping on the gas when it comes to initiatives that reduce packaging waste
Ajay Gahlaut, former chief creative officer and managing director of Publicis, and the man behind campaigns ...
Fifty years ago brand Limca — the lemony carbonated drink created by Ramesh Chauhan and later acquired by ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...