To build in Gujarat floating villas of the kind found at international tourist destinations like Mauritius and Maldives, the state government plans to scout for investors at the upcoming Vibrant Gujarat summit this month.

For the floating villas it has identified two dam sites — Kadana and Dharoi — and the island of Beyt Dwarka, which legend holds to be the dwelling of Lord Krishna during his reign at Dwarka.

The government also plans to build glass viewing decks over the two dams in a first of its kind project in India.

“These are potential projects for which we have conducted detailed studies. We have put these projects in the public domain to inform investors about the existing tourist potential in the state,” Hareet Shukla, Principal Secretary, Tourism Department, told businessline.

“We expect to issue tenders for these projects by February 2024,” he added. The government has identified Rs 200 crore worth of projects to develop tourist facilities at Beyt Dwarka in DevBhumi Dwarka district, which can currently be accessed only through ferry services from Okha on the mainland. A 2.3-km Signature Bridge is being built over the sea to connect Okha with Beyt Dwarka.

The government has also prepared a tourist master plan for areas near Dharoi dam on Sabarmati river and Kadana dam on Mahisagar river, which are hotspots for birdwatchers.

The glass viewing or observation decks are planned on the lines of those at the Grand Canyon in the US. “A glass viewing platform at Kadana and Dharoi would provide guests with breathtaking views of the dams and the surrounding region,” Shukla said.

Tourist arrivals in Gujarat has seen a CAGR of over 15 per cent since 2011.