Vizag gas leak: CM says LG Polymers cannot continue ‘same activities’

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday said action will be taken on those who were responsible for the gas leak mishap in Visakhapatnam
Styrene gas leak from LG Polymers India Pvt Ltd’s (LGPI) plant at RR Venkatapuram, Visakhapatnam, on May 7 left 12 dead and over 1,000 hospitalised.
In a review over video conference with officials, Reddy said “nobody will be spared’ and also hinted at possible restrictions on functioning of LGPI’s plant after the completion of the on-going investigation
“We will not allow such a situation that the company will undertake the same activities at the same location in future. That is why that raw material Styrene has also been sent back,” the Chief Minister said.
LGPI on Monday said it successfully completed the transportation of the Styrene Monomer (SM) inventory within the plant as well as in the styrene tanks that were at the port.
Meanwhile, the State government has also disbursed a compensation of ₹10,000 each to about 20,000 villagers residing in the nearby villages in the plant.
The compensation was part of the package for victims announced by Reddy during his visit to the mishap site on May 7.
The families of those who lost their lives due to gas leak have already been paid ₹1 crore each.
