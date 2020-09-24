Wipro GE Healthcare, IISc partner to set up Healthcare Innovation Lab

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) and Wipro GE Healthcare on Thursday inaugurated Wipro GE Healthcare-Computational and Data Sciences Collaborative Laboratory of Artificial Intelligence in Medical and Healthcare Imaging.

The facility, located at the Department of Computational and Data Sciences (CDS) of IISc, Bangalore, is expected to work on healthcare diagnostics with deep learning technology, artificial intelligence and digital interfaces, to provide diagnostic and medical image-reconstruction techniques and protocols for faster and better imaging.

To start with, the facility will work with over 50 students and three faculty members of IISc. The thrust of this collaborative laboratory will be to work closely with clinicians as well as Wipro GE Healthcare to integrate these computational models into clinical workflows to help doctors improve patient outcomes.

Speaking on the collaboration, Dileep Mangsuli, CTO, GE Healthcare, South Asia, said, “This Healthcare Innovation Lab at IISc will help bring to market digital solutions which will get integrated into our Edison platform and intelligent devices, helping clinicians solve some of the toughest healthcare challenges.”

Prof Phaneendra Yalavarthy, convener of the collaborative lab as well as the Chair of the Office of Development and Alumni Affairs, IISc, said, “Private-public partnership is in the DNA of IISc and this collaborative lab in the space of artificial intelligence in healthcare funded by Wipro GE Healthcare is timely, given the push for digital technologies.”