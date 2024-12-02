President Joe Biden said that he signed a pardon for his son Hunter Biden, reversing his previous stance that he would not use his executive powers to aid his family member.

“The charges in his cases came about only after several of my political opponents in Congress instigated them to attack me and oppose my election,” Biden said in a written statement on Sunday.

“No reasonable person who looks at the facts of Hunter’s cases can reach any other conclusion than Hunter was singled out only because he is my son – and that is wrong.”

Biden and the White House have repeatedly said that the president would not pardon his son, who was found guilty of gun charges by a federal court in Delaware earlier this year, becoming the first child of a sitting US president to be convicted of crimes. His sentencing in that case was set for December 12.

Those denials have come as recently as November, when White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters, “That’s not what we’re going to do,” when asked about the possibility of a pardon or commutation.

The younger Biden, 54, also pleaded guilty in a separate felony tax case in September.

Hunter Biden’s legal problems have posed a political and personal challenge for the president - particularly during his reelection bid. Republicans have investigated the younger Biden over his business dealings, accusing him of using his connections to his father to illegally benefit their family.

The president’s pardon is sweeping in nature, covering not only criminal acts which Hunter Biden has been convicted of but other potential legal challenges that may await.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit