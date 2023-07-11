Arth Ganga is a sustainable economic model conceptualized under Namami Gange Programme to integrate people in the basin with Ganga Rejuvenation.

Namami Gange is an integrated river rejuvenation programme not just to clean River Ganga but restore its entire riverine ecosystem. Namami Gange is premised on the five important pillars of – Nirmal Ganga (unpolluted river), Aviral Ganga (unrestricted flow), Jan Ganga (People’s Participation), Gyan Ganga (knowledge and research based interventions) and Arth Ganga (people-river connect through the bridge of economy).

Impactful interventions have been made to make Ganga ‘Nirmal’ and ‘Aviral’. Since its launch, Namami Gange has sanctioned over 441 projects worth ₹37,300 crore under various components so far, out of which, 251 projects have been completed.

For sewerage infrastructure, 193 projects worth ₹30,797 crore have been sanctioned to create or rehabilitate a cumulative treatment capacity of 6,039 MLD and laying of 5251 km sewer network. Innovative best practices such as the Hybrid Annuity Model and One-City-One-Operator have not only enhanced accountability and service delivery but also increased private sector participation. In the past one year alone sewage treatment capacity of about 1,631 Million Litres per Day (MLD) has been created in the Ganga Basin. About 700 MLD capacity is likely to be added in a few months.

Efforts were also put in to successfully prevent the flow of industrial effluents and even solid waste into the river. All this has resulted in significant improvement in water quality, with the stretch up till Haridwar reaching Standard A, which is the highest standard for water quality.

The success of Namami Gange resonated globally during the UN World Water Conference held in New York in March 2023.

Nature and society

Arth Ganga was espoused by the Prime Minister during the first meeting of the National Ganga Council (NGC) in Kanpur in 2019.

Arth Ganga is based on the symbiotic relationship between nature and society. Since January 2022, multi-sectoral interventions in the six key identified verticals are being made under Arth Ganga. These include — Zero Budget Natural Farming, Monetization of Reuse of Sludge & Wastewater, Livelihood Generation, Cultural Heritage and Tourism, Public Participation and Institution Building.

NMCG has collaborated with various stakeholders for promotion of Natural Farming in the Ganga Basin. ‘Sahakar Ganga Grams’ are being set up. Regular workshops for farmers are being organised. Ranching of 81 lakh Indian Major Carps, including Rohu fish, 8000 Mahseer and 90000 Hilsa has resulted in considerable improvement in daily income of the fishermen community.

MoUs have been signed with Ministries of Power, Railway and Agriculture for promotion of reuse of treated wastewater; 20 MLD Mathura Tertiary Treatment Plant has been commissioned for supply of treated wastewater to IOCL’s Mathura Refinery. Release of ‘National Framework for Safe Reuse of Treated Water’ is further strengthening the mechanisms. The Ministry of Tourism and Culture have also been roped-in to promote eco-tourism along Ganga.

JALAJ is a unique initiative developed to generate livelihood opportunities for local communities through shops, awareness boats (Jalaj Safari), homestays etc. JALAJ has been launched at 40 locations so far.

Arth Ganga is an initiative that strives to boost economy and livelihood in the Ganga Basin. While taking over the G20 Presidency, the Prime Minister reinforced his commitment for ‘One Earth One Family One Future’ in the true spirit of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’. No stone is being left unturned to fulfill this commitment.

The writer is Director-General, National Mission for Clean Ganga