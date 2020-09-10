Revised Long Format Audit Report for banks will help curb frauds

Merc’s flagship saloon is reborn with more ‘chips’ on its shoulder
The S-Class takes the lead in extensive digitisation and breaks out new safety features for rear occupants
The revised Long Format Audit Report (LFAR) that the RBI has asked banks to implement from 2020-21 is welcome and long overdue. The current version of the LFAR — that bank auditors have to submit to the bank management and the RBI — was devised way back in 2002. Those were relatively innocent times, with banking transactions and record keeping done manually to a large extent, and risk management not as big a focus area as it is now. Over the past nearly two decades, banking has undergone a sea-change with digital banking, core banking systems and risk management at the fore now. It is just as well that audit report formats keep up with the times, address the requirements of technology-driven new-age banking systems and do away with some questions that are no longer relevant. The revised LFAR has sought to do that. The revision also seems to have been accelerated by the seemingly unending crises in the banking system over the past few years — from the mountain of non-performing assets, partly a result of weak credit assessment, to the many frauds in the banking sector such as those at PNB, YES Bank and PMC Bank.
Among the positive changes in the revised LFAR are an increased focus on a spectrum of risk management at banks, specific queries on credit assessment, information systems, data integrity, internal financial control, and compliance with regulations. For instance, the check on whether a bank branch is following the system of classifying borrower accounts into standard (including SMA-0, SMA-1, and SMA-2) or sub-standard or doubtful or loss assets, is welcome. So also is the requirement for auditors to comment on adverse features considered significant in the top 50 standard large advances and which need the management’s attention. Queries on capital adequacy, resolution of stressed accounts, initiation of IBC process, KYC, anti-money laundering, countering of financing of terrorism and cybersecurity are welcome. Also, there is more coverage of potential fraud areas. Besides, a specific time-window of 60 days to submit the LFAR to the RBI should help reduce the element of ritualism associated with the report and pave the way for more seriousness about it. Hopefully, all this along with a focus on red-flagged accounts and early warning signals should translate into robust LFARs by both statutory central auditors and branch auditors, and help identify frauds and NPAs in a timely manner.
On the flipside, the revised LFAR could mean longer processes and increased responsibilities for auditors. There could be limitations on conducting ‘going concern’ assessments, especially in these Covid-troubled times. Besides, the ongoing problem of limited time to branch auditors could continue to pose challenges to the effectiveness of the LFAR. There could perhaps have been more focussed questions on areas such as new-age banking security. All said, the revised LFAR seems to be more than old wine in new bottle. But for it to work, all stakeholders — including the RBI’s nominees on bank boards — must play their part effectively.
The S-Class takes the lead in extensive digitisation and breaks out new safety features for rear occupants
The best in the M series, and quiet all-rounded
That’s the freelancer’s dream — but how often does reality match the vision?
The pandemic has got young entrepreneurs moving to places that are not the usual suspects
Unlike gold, investment avenues for silver in India are limited
With the six-month moratorium coming to an end, here’s what you need to know
You can meet cash needs through various loans against the asset
The firm reported strong revenue growth and its future prospects seem sound
The Malayalam author’s impressions of the Capital are a far cry from the visuals presented in the glossy pages ...
The title of Pankaj Mishra’s new book refers to Western intellectuals who assumed that their societies were ...
Foot-stomping masterpieces are often misrepresented, especially during election season
A writer mourns the loss of her dog during a pandemic year
The global sales revenue of licensed merchandise and services was a whopping $292.8 billion in 2019. Of this, ...
Star Sports, official broadcasters to the event, has unveiled its first television commercial for the Dream ...
It’s logical for marketers to bat with the world’s richest cricket league, but how many have had a good ...
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...