The theme ‘Water for Peace’ for World Water Day 2024 holds profound significance in our increasingly water-stressed world. While water sustains life and ecosystems, its scarcity can breed conflict, as seen in historical disputes over rivers like the Nile and ongoing tensions among Indian States. India faces internal water challenges and external conflicts with its neighbours. Understanding these complexities is vital as we envision a future where water becomes a catalyst for cooperation and harmony. Sustainable water access not only drives development but also defuses conflicts, urging nations to prioritise water cooperation in their strategic endeavours.

Reports from the World Health Organization UNESCO highlight significant disparities in access to clean water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH), especially affecting women and girls. In 2022, 2.2 billion lacked access to safely managed drinking water, and 115 million relied on potentially unsafe sources. Regarding sanitation, 3.5 billion lacked proper facilities, with 419 million resorting to open defecation. Basic hygiene services were lacking for 2 billion, and 653 million had no access at all.

Adolescent girls and women in rural areas faced challenges, often lacking adequate menstrual hygiene materials. Additionally, 1.8 billion lacked on-premises drinking water, with women bearing the brunt as they were primarily responsible for water collection in two-thirds of households. Only 24 countries have cooperation arrangements covering all shared river basins, indicating gaps in international cooperation.

Meeting the nutritional needs of a projected 10 billion population by 2050 will require a 50 per cent increase in agricultural production, consuming 70 per cent of the world’s freshwater resources, and a 15 per cent rise in water withdrawals. Over 40 per cent of the global population lives in water-scarce areas, putting a quarter of the world’s GDP at risk. By 2040, one in four children will face severe water shortages. Global per capita internal renewable water resources (IRWRs) declined by approximately 20 per cent between 2000 and 2018, with the most significant declines in Sub-Saharan Africa (41 per cent), Central Asia (30 per cent), Western Asia (29 per cent), and Northern Africa (26 per cent). Europe experienced the smallest decline at 3 per cent.

The United Nations World Water Development Report 2023 projects a rise in the urban population facing water scarcity from 933 million in 2016 to 1.7–2.4 billion by 2050, with India being severely affected.

India statistics

India’s water situation reflects a complex interplay of availability and utilisation. Despite an annual precipitation of 4,000 billion cubic metres (bcm), the country’s estimated water resources potential stands at 1,869 bcm, revealing a significant disparity. Surface water contributes 690 bcm, while groundwater reserves amount to 431 bcm. Per capita water availability has declined from 1,816 cubic metres in 2001 to 1,486 cubic metres in 2021, yet total utilisable water reaches 1,121 bcm.

Irrigation dominates water usage, constituting 78 per cent of utilisation, followed by domestic (6 per cent) and industrial (5 per cent) sectors. The average domestic water demand per capita per day has risen over time, from 85 litres in 2000 to projected figures of 125 litres in 2025 and 170 litres in 2050. Rural areas exhibit particularly low domestic water demand, ranging from 2-4 litres per capita per day.

The global water crisis is a pressing reality, with the potential to spark conflict, necessitating urgent and collaborative action. Despite the concerning data on water scarcity and access disparities, the future is not predetermined.

We must recognise the disproportionate burden on women and girls in water collection and sanitation. International cooperation on water management, especially concerning shared resources, is critical. Neglecting water cooperation overlooks its crucial role in addressing climate change, migration, and political instability.

Host of complexities

India’s water situation underscores the complexities involved. Despite substantial rainfall, the gap between potential and actual utilisation, coupled with decreasing per capita availability, calls for sustainable management and fair distribution. The dominance of irrigation underscores the need for water-efficient agricultural practices. Bridging urban-rural disparities in water demand requires targeted infrastructure development and awareness efforts.

By prioritising cooperation, innovation, and responsible management, we can turn water from a potential conflict trigger into a source of peace and prosperity. Let us choose collaboration over competition, ensuring a future where water unites rather than divides us. This is the path towards a truly water-secure future for all.

The writer is an independent researcher