Day Trading Guide for January 29, 2020

Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your intra-day trading:
₹1222 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1210
1200
1235
1250
Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss only if the stock rallies above ₹1,235 levels
₹777 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
768
760
786
795
Initiate fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock rebounds up from ₹768 levels
₹230 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
228
226
233
236
Make use of intra-day rallies to initiate fresh short positions while maintaining a stop-loss at ₹233 levels
₹116 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
114
112
119
122
Fresh long positions can be initiated with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock of ONGC reverses higher from ₹114 levels
₹1471 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1455
1440
1485
1500
Near-term stance is bearish for the stock of RIL. Sell the stock in rallies with a fixed stop-loss ₹1,485 levels
₹314 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
310
304
320
327
Make use of intra-day rallies to initiate fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss at ₹320 levels
₹2184 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2165
2145
2205
2225
Fresh long positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss if the stock of TCS advances above ₹2,205 levels
12068 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
12020
11970
12125
12175
Initiate fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss if the contract fails to move beyond 12,125 levels
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
