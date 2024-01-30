₹1456 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1445

1425

1470

1500

Go long only above 1470. Keep a stop-loss at 1460

₹1656 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1645

1635

1665

1680

Risk-reward does not favour any trade. Stay out.

₹450 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

443

439

453

456

Go short now and at 452. Stop-loss can be kept at 454

₹253 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

251

249

260

270

Go long now and at 252. Stop-loss can be placed at 250

₹2896 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2850

2800

2910

2965

Go long only above 2910. Keep the stop-loss at 2890

₹623 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

619

616

630

635

Go long only above 630. Stop-loss can be kept at 628

₹3801 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3780

3765

3835

3870

Go short on a break below 3780. Keep the stop-loss at 3795

21875 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

21770

21700

21920

22050

Go long only above 21920. Stop-loss can be placed at 21890

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

