₹1456 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1445
1425
1470
1500
Go long only above 1470. Keep a stop-loss at 1460
₹1656 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1645
1635
1665
1680
Risk-reward does not favour any trade. Stay out.
₹450 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
443
439
453
456
Go short now and at 452. Stop-loss can be kept at 454
₹253 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
251
249
260
270
Go long now and at 252. Stop-loss can be placed at 250
₹2896 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2850
2800
2910
2965
Go long only above 2910. Keep the stop-loss at 2890
₹623 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
619
616
630
635
Go long only above 630. Stop-loss can be kept at 628
₹3801 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3780
3765
3835
3870
Go short on a break below 3780. Keep the stop-loss at 3795
21875 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
21770
21700
21920
22050
Go long only above 21920. Stop-loss can be placed at 21890
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
Comments
