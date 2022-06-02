hamburger

Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for June 02, 2022

BL Research Bureau | Updated on: Jun 01, 2022

Here are the intraday supports and resistances for widely traded stocks such as Reliance Industries, ITC, ONGC, Infosys, HDFC Bank, TCS and SBI

Day Trading Guide gives you the key intraday supports and resistances to watch out for on the Nifty Futures and other widely traded stocks such as Reliance Industries, Infosys, HDFC Bank, TCS, SBI. Based on the trend, it also gives intraday trade recommendations with specific entry as well as stop-loss levels. The mentioned resistances and supports will be the exit levels. Do note that the recommendations are based on Technical Analysis and there is a risk of loss in trading.

₹1396 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1380

1355

1405

1425

Initiate fresh long positions with a stop-loss at 1395 only if the stock breaks above 1405

₹1479 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1465

1450

1500

1530

Near-term trend is down. Go short now and on a rise at 1495 with a stop-loss at 1510

₹272 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

270

265

275

278

Key trend support ahead. Go long with a stop-loss at 268 if the stock bounces from 270.

₹150 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

148

145

153

158

Immediate trend is not clear. Can go either way. Avoid trading this stock for a while

₹2632 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2615

2600

2640

2665

Resistance ahead. Go short if the stock fails to break above 2640. Keep the stop-loss at 2655

₹468 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

465

461

472

477

Wait for a rise and go short if the stock reverses lower from 472. Stop-loss can be kept at 474

₹3356 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3340

3320

3375

3390

Near-term trend is unclear. Avoid trading this stock until a clear trend and trade signal emerges

16530 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

16450

16400

16570

16680

Initiate fresh short positions if the contract turns down from 16570. Keep the stop-loss at 16620

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on June 02, 2022
stocks and shares
technical analysis
