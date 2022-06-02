Day Trading Guide for June 02, 2022

Day Trading Guide gives you the key intraday supports and resistances to watch out for on the Nifty Futures and other widely traded stocks such as Reliance Industries, Infosys, HDFC Bank, TCS, SBI. Based on the trend, it also gives intraday trade recommendations with specific entry as well as stop-loss levels. The mentioned resistances and supports will be the exit levels. Do note that the recommendations are based on Technical Analysis and there is a risk of loss in trading.

₹1396 • HDFC Bank S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 1380 1355 1405 1425 Initiate fresh long positions with a stop-loss at 1395 only if the stock breaks above 1405 ₹1479 • Infosys S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 1465 1450 1500 1530 Near-term trend is down. Go short now and on a rise at 1495 with a stop-loss at 1510 ₹272 • ITC S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 270 265 275 278 Key trend support ahead. Go long with a stop-loss at 268 if the stock bounces from 270. ₹150 • ONGC S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 148 145 153 158 Immediate trend is not clear. Can go either way. Avoid trading this stock for a while ₹2632 • Reliance Ind. S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 2615 2600 2640 2665 Resistance ahead. Go short if the stock fails to break above 2640. Keep the stop-loss at 2655 ₹468 • SBI S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 465 461 472 477 Wait for a rise and go short if the stock reverses lower from 472. Stop-loss can be kept at 474 ₹3356 • TCS S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 3340 3320 3375 3390 Near-term trend is unclear. Avoid trading this stock until a clear trend and trade signal emerges 16530 • Nifty 50 Futures S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 16450 16400 16570 16680 Initiate fresh short positions if the contract turns down from 16570. Keep the stop-loss at 16620 S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.