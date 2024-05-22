₹1457 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1450

1425

1470

1500

Go short only below 1450. Keep the stop-loss at 1455

₹1434 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1430

1415

1445

1460

Go short below 1430. Stop-loss can be placed at 1435

₹435 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

433

431

437

440

Go long only above 437. Stop-loss can be kept at 436

₹280 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

278

276

282

284

Can go either way from here. Avoid trading this stock now

₹2871 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2850

2835

2880

2905

Go long only above 2880. Stop-loss can be kept at 2870

₹831 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

826

820

836

840

Go short only below 826. Stop-loss can be placed at 827

₹3822 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3805

3785

3845

3870

Go short on a break below 3805. Keep the stop-loss at 3815

22590 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

22550

22470

22700

22830

Wait for dips. Go long at 22560 with a stop-loss at 22510

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

