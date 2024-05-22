₹1457 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1450
1425
1470
1500
Go short only below 1450. Keep the stop-loss at 1455
₹1434 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1430
1415
1445
1460
Go short below 1430. Stop-loss can be placed at 1435
₹435 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
433
431
437
440
Go long only above 437. Stop-loss can be kept at 436
₹280 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
278
276
282
284
Can go either way from here. Avoid trading this stock now
₹2871 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2850
2835
2880
2905
Go long only above 2880. Stop-loss can be kept at 2870
₹831 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
826
820
836
840
Go short only below 826. Stop-loss can be placed at 827
₹3822 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3805
3785
3845
3870
Go short on a break below 3805. Keep the stop-loss at 3815
22590 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
22550
22470
22700
22830
Wait for dips. Go long at 22560 with a stop-loss at 22510
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
Comments
