Nifty has risen well and closed on a strong note last week. Our bullish view remains intact, and the Nifty has room to rise further from here.

Nifty Bank has been range bound over the last couple of weeks. However, the price action on the chart leaves the bias bullish to see more rise from here.

Overall, the Indian markets continue to remain bullish.

Nifty can rise to 18,700-18,800 in the short-term and 19,000 in the coming weeks.

Nifty Bank is range bound now. But the bias is positive to break the range on the upside and rise to 45,000 and 45,500 in the coming weeks.

Dow Jones has risen back sharply towards the end of last week. It is very important for it to get a strong follow-through rise this week. 33,800 is a crucial resistance. The Dow Jones has to breach 33,800 to become bullish and rise towards 34,500-34,650.