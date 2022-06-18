Here’s a challenge. Using the five clues below, identify the company that is being talked about here.

Send your answers by Wednesday 6 p.m. to who-am-i@thehindu.co.in, with your full name, postal address and phone number.

A lucky winner in each week will get a book sponsored by UNIFI Capital as a reward.

1 Though I have 80 years of history run by a group known for creating shareholder wealth, I am still a small-cap company.

2 I delivered negative returns for the first five years of the last decade but made up for that with five times return over the next five years, averaging 17 per cent p.a. shareholder return for the ten-year period.

3 I am trying to spin off loss-making businesses to focus on the segment I have been a leader for several years.

4 While promoters, FIIs and DIIs have all been raising their stakes over the last three years, public shareholders have cut their stake by almost half.

5 My CMD will complete 40 years next year as MD. He is one of the low-profile billionaires. Gandhian by values, he has contributed to nation building through his business as well by being president of various industry bodies such as ASSOCHAM, and IMC.

Last week's winner: Gangubai

Last week's answer: Tata Consumer Products