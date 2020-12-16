MCX-Nickel: Trend continues to be bullish

Creative Stage V2: Setting the scene with elegant simplicity
A nifty little soundbar at a great price point.
Since early October, the December futures contract of nickel on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) has been heading north where the price advanced from about ₹1,065. However, since mid-November, it has been oscillating between ₹1,180 and ₹1,220.
But last week, the contract regained traction and broke out of the range. On Tuesday, it registered a high of ₹1,335.5 and it currently hovering around ₹1,300. The price is well above the 21-day moving average (DMA) and the moving average convergence divergence indicator on the daily chart is indicating a strong bullish momentum. Moreover, the daily relative strength index stays in the bullish zone. These are indications of considerable upward momentum and if the contract rallies past its prior high, it can appreciate to ₹1,350. Above that level, it can rally to ₹1,375.
Considering the risk-reward ratio, even though the trend is bullish, one can wait for now rather than initiating fresh long positions at current levels. That is, traders can either buy the contract with stop-loss at ₹1,230 if the price softens to ₹1,270 or buy with stop-loss at ₹1,300 if the contract breaks out of ₹1,335.
A nifty little soundbar at a great price point.
A voluntary cardiac care service shows how Janaushadhi kendras can go much beyond selling low-cost medicines
What is needed to boost funding in renewable energy
Developments in the renewable sector this year can spur better future outcomes
Ideal for those with at least a one-year investment horizon
While insurers reward you with higher sum insured, you can still enhance your existing policy for extra costs
Control your emotions — it will pay off
The benchmark indices scaled new highs last week; traders should stay alert
A new book throws light on vaccine research, merits of competition, and how India fares in the scheme of ...
Lee Child and his brother, Andrew, on moulding the new Jack Reacher book together and keeping editors and ...
Young singers from farming families are using their mighty pens, trained vocal cords and the power of the ...
Author John le Carré thrived on espionage, in every sense of the word. A fan pays tribute to the man who ...
How young businesses grabbed shelf and mind space during the pandemic
Wondrlab founder Saurabh Varma explains why and how his business will be driven by tech platforms
Defined by worry, 2020 also threw up newer consumer needs and, in turn, marketing opportunities
Burger loveA year after withdrawing it, McDonald’s India re-introduced the Chicken McGrill last month after a ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...