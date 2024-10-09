Zinc futures on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), which began its latest leg of rally a month ago, has been falling over the past few sessions.
The October contract registered a high of ₹289.65 last week. It then moderated and is currently hovering around ₹278.
The chart shows that the downswing is likely to extend. The nearest support is at ₹275 where a trendline and 20-day moving average coincides. So, this can arrest the fall.
A potential rebound on the back of ₹275 can lift the contract to ₹290. A breach of this can lift the price to ₹300, a strong resistance.
On the other hand, if zinc futures breach the support at ₹275, bears can gain more strength. This can possibly lead to the contract falling to ₹265, a support. Subsequent support is at ₹252.
Trade strategy
Buy zinc futures when its price softens to ₹275. Target and stop-loss can be ₹290 and ₹268. After initiating the trade, when the contract rises to ₹285, trail the stop-loss to ₹280.
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.