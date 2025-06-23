Equity benchmark indices witnessed maximum pressure on Monday due to heightened tensions in West Asia and pushed oil prices. Market experts stressed that the domestic market’s near-term outlook remains cautious.

Sensex traded 346.77 pts or 0.42 per cent lower at 82,061.40 as at 1.28 pm, off the day’s low of 81,476.76. Nifty 50 was down 83.15 pts or 0.33 per cent to 25,029.25.

Tarun Singh, MD and Founder, Highbrow Securities, said, the difficult risk for any investor or risk manager is an external shock; war or geopolitical conflict; because its cascading effects defy prediction.

“As the US enters the Iran-Israel conflict, markets are grappling not just with immediate oil price spikes but the broader destabilisation of trade, supply chains, and capital flows. India, heavily reliant on imported oil, faces a dual blow, rising input costs squeezing corporate margins and foreign investors fleeing to safer havens,” Singh added.

Vinit Bolinjkar, Head of Research - Ventura, said, “While short-term volatility is likely to persist, long-term investors should remain focused on fundamentals and selectively explore value in the current correction.”

The volatility index surged 3.07 per cent to 14.09. Both midcap and smallcap indexes delivered resilience with 0.41 per cent and 0.59 per cent gains, respectively.

Top gainers & losers intraday

On the sectoral front, IT index witnessed maximum selling pressure, declining over 1 per cent to 38,462.10 at the time of writing, following Accenture results and its narrowed revenue outlook.

Auto, FMCG and banking stocks also traded in the negative territory. Media index soared over 3 per cent, while metal index also inched up 0.90 per cent.

Shares of Trent, Bharat Electronics, Hindalco, Adani Enterprises and Adani Ports lead the gainers of Nifty 50, while Infosys, Hero Motocorp, HCL Technologies, M&M and TCS were major laggards in the mid-trading session.

Trent, BEL and Hindalco shares soared 2-3 per cent, while two Adani stocks rose by 1 per cent each.

Only Coforge and Persistent Systems inched up to trade in green among the Nifty IT index, while Infosys and HCL Tech depreciated close to 2 per cent.

On the losing side, Infosys fell over 2 per cent. Hero Motocorp, HCL Tech, M&M and TCS followed depreciating over 1 per cent.

Additionally, crude oil sensitive stocks such as BPCL and HPCL also traded in red.

Gainers & losers of midcap & smallcap index

Among the midcap index, Polycab, Glenmark, Dixon, Nykaa and Mazagon Dock gained 2-6 per cent, while Ola Elecric, Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands, Astral, Tube Investment and NTPC Green Energy declined 2-5 per cent.

In the smallcap basket, Kfin Tech, Zen Tech, BEML and GRSE soared 5 per cent, while Lal Pathlabs, Welspun Corp, Redington, GoDigit and Reliance Power dropped 2-3 per cent.

About 1,221 stocks advanced on the National Stock Exchange, while 1,502 stocks declined of all the 2,803 stocks that were traded.

Stocks hit 52-week high & 52-week low

BEL, Aditya Birla Capital, Bharti Airtel, MCX and Max Financial Services were among 37 stocks that hit 52-week high. Ola Electric, Orient Cement and Protean eGov shares and 31 others hit 52-week low.

In addition, 57 stocks including Apollo Micro, Zen Tech, ideaforge and MMTC hit the upper circuit. About 85 stocks hit the lower circuit.

On the BSE, Zee Entertainment, ideaforge, Chennai Petroleum, MRPL and Coffee Day shares zoomed 7-10 per cent. Meanwhile, LT Foods tanked 9 per cent. Godrej Industries, STL Tech and Astral shares depreciated 3-4 per cent.

Published on June 23, 2025