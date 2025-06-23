The Chairman of Deendayal Port Authority, Sushil Kumar Singh, has reaffirmed the port’s commitment to ensure seamless discharge operations and uninterrupted edible oil supply.

In a meeting with the Indian Vegetable Oil Producers’ Association (IVPA), he highlighted ongoing infrastructure enhancements, including the installation of new 14-inch pipelines, and preparations to receive edible oil at two additional berths with dedicated pipelines. These proactive measures aim to ease congestion and improve turnaround times for vessels.

According to a media statement, Singh took note of the association’s request to maintain the earlier system of imposing penal berth hire charges for delayed discharges, rather than shifting vessels to outer anchorage and re-berthing - an approach that imposes commercial and financial challenges on importers.

Coordination efforts

He highlighted the importance of coordinated efforts between port officials and importers to minimise post-berthing delays and ensure that all onboard formalities are completed promptly. Emphasis was placed on the timely commencement of discharge operations within the stipulated window.

To address shore-side readiness, Singh urged vessel agents to flag potential issues in advance, either before vessel arrival or during the daily berthing meetings, so they can be evaluated and resolved in a timely manner for smoother operations.

Reinforcing his commitment to stakeholder engagement, he welcomed inputs from all involved parties, including vessel agents, surveyors, tank terminal operators, and customs brokers. Their collaborative suggestions, he said, will play a key role in streamlining discharge processes and strengthening operational efficiency at Kandla Port (Deendayal Port).

Published on June 23, 2025