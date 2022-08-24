hamburger

Today’s Pick: PB Fintech (₹514): SELL

Gurumurthy K |BL Research Bureau | Updated on: Aug 23, 2022

The PB Fintech stock will have to rise past ₹533, the 21-DMA, decisively to negate the bearish outlook

The short-term outlook for the stock of PB Fintech is bearish. The stock has been coming down consistently over the last one week. The fall of 2 per cent on Tuesday has dragged it well below the 21-Day Moving Average (DMA) currently at ₹533. The stock can fall further to ₹440-₹430 from here.

Traders with a short-term perspective can go short at the current levels and accumulate shorts at ₹528. Keep the stop-loss at ₹544 and trail it down to ₹505 as soon as the stock falls to ₹485. Move the stop-loss further to ₹475 when it touches ₹455 on the downside, and book profits at ₹440.

The stock will have to rise past ₹533 – the 21-DMA decisively to negate the bearish outlook. But that looks less probable as seen from the charts.

(Note: The recommendations are based on technical analysis. There is risk of loss in trading)

Published on August 24, 2022
