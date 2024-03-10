Long-term investors can consider buying the shares of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company (₹586.90) at current levels. The outlook is bullish. Supports are at ₹500 and ₹440. An inverted head and shoulder pattern is in the making. This is a bullish pattern. The neckline resistance of this pattern is around ₹623. There is a good chance the stock will break ₹623. Such a break will boost the bullish momentum. The ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company share price can then surge to ₹900 over the next one-two years. Long-term investors can buy ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company at current levels of ₹586.90. Accumulate on dips at ₹510 and ₹480. Keep a stop-loss at ₹380. Trail the stop-loss up to ₹610 as soon as the stock moves up to ₹685. Move the stop-loss further up to ₹720 when the price touches ₹810. Book profits at ₹880.

