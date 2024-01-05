Following a three-year long absence, the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R is back on the market in India. Powered by a 636cc inline-four engine, it now gets a range of updates, like a new exhaust system, a TFT instrument cluster, riding modes, a new fairing and smartphone connectivity. It’s priced at ₹11.09 lakh, ex-showroom, and is available with a two colour combinations: Metallic Graphite Grey/ Metallic Diablo Black, and Lime Green/Ebony. Its competition in India includes the Honda CBR650R, which is available for ₹9.35 lakh onwards.

Bookings for refreshed Hyundai Creta open

A refreshed Hyundai Creta is on its way, and bookings for the upcoming SUV are now open, against a deposit of ₹25,000. The Creta brand needs no introduction; it’s been one of Hyundai’s top-selling models since its launch. In the new iteration, it’s bound to be a substantial upgrade over the current-generation vehicle. While further details are awaited, Hyundai has announced some key points about it. There will be three engine options (1.5-litre petrol, 1.5-litre turbo-petrol, and 1.5-litre diesel) and four gearboxes to choose from (6-speed manual, 6-speed automatic, 7-speed dual-clutch automatic, and CVT). In total, there will be seven variants and seven colours/combinations.

Gwang Lee now Kia India MD

With over 30 years of experience, including at Kia Mexico, where he’s said to have led Kia to success in the region, Gwang Lee has been appointed as the Managing Director and CEO of Kia India. Kia India has had an unabated run in the Indian automotive market, with its crossover SUVs and MPVs like the Sonet, Seltos, and Carens selling in large numbers. Since 2019, which is when Kia began its innings in the Indian market, the company has sold more than 8.6 lakh vehicles and exported over 2.5 lakh units.

Kawasaki Eliminator unveiled

Kawasaki India has introduced a new cruiser called the Eliminator, priced at ₹5.62 lakh, ex-showroom. It’s powered by a 451cc parallel twin engine, which makes 44.3bhp and 42.6 Nm. Its new trellis frame is said to have been inspired by the more sporting Ninja 400, but with a low seat, this one is definitely more comfort-oriented, although it doesn’t get the forward-set foot pegs as seen on other cruisers. It rivals the upcoming — and highly awaited — Royal Enfield Shotgun.

