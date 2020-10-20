Going circular in E-wasteland

Apple Watch Series 6 review: More features on a feature-rich wearable
Wash your hands, check your oxygen level and workout with this iPhone health companion
E-waste is identified as the fastest growing waste stream in the world by the Global E-Waste Monitor. And the coronavirus pandemic is likely to add to it, thanks to an unprecedented surge in online activity and a growing work-from-home culture. In 2019, the Monitor recorded the highest ever e-waste generation worldwide at 53.6 million tonnes (mt). Of this, only 17.4 per cent was formally collected and recycled.
E-waste essentially comprises discarded products that use battery or are plugged to a power point. Typical examples in today’s age include computers, monitors and mobile phones. The Monitor’s 2020 global estimate predicts that e-waste will continue to multiply to reach 74 mt by 2030.
The India story is no different. We generated 3.2 mt of e-waste in 2019, making us the third largest contributor globally. And though we have legislation in place since 2016 for e-waste management, less than 2 per cent of it gets recycled.
The collection of e-waste is an uphill task. Consumers are largely uninformed of the best way to junk a product. Many look for adequate monetary compensation for it, while others are reluctant to hand it over to informal recyclers since they are unsure of whether safety and privacy protocols such as security wipes will be strictly followed.
Last week, on International E-Waste Day (October 14), a host of experts thrashed out the challenges e-waste faces in India in an online session and focused on the way forward for a circular economy. Karo Sambhav, the first Producer Responsibility Organisation (PRO) in the country, hosted the event along with US-India Business Council.
Karo Sambhav, incidentally, is the only Indian outfit to be a member of the international WEEE Forum, a platform that gives its members technical and operational guidance in implementing circular economy principles in their respective countries.
Everyone who participated in the discussion was agreed that if there is one thing that is going for e-waste, it is the ability to create value for its collector and wealth for its recycler. E-waste streams contain valuable and critical materials, like gold, copper, and iron and rare earths, making it a rich urban source of elements. Recovering these materials can bolster a secondary materials market and reduce reliance on virgin material sources. But despite the fact that it could give birth to a large number of entrepreneurs, collection of end-of-life products remains small and informal recycling is commonplace.
Haphazard recycling, in turn, leads to air, water and soil contamination, with adverse health effects since the products contain toxic materials, heavy metals and organic pollutants.
While mooting a responsible and sustainable e-waste management ecosystem, Pranshu Singhal, Founder, Karo Sambhav, said currently just one-fourth of the electronic goods produced in India is recycled domestically. And that a “circular economy will help shift the focus from the linear ‘take, make and dispose’ approach to include recovery and reutilisation for production.” But this, and creating economies of scale, is possible only if informal collectors (kabadiwallas and rag pickers) are brought on board along with formal recycling.
Some State Pollution Control Boards related their experiences. Dr Ashok Kumar Ghosh, Chairman, Bihar Pollution Control Board, was proactive in inviting entrepreneurs to his State and was willing to hand-hold them in making e-waste a business. He and Ashok Kheterpal, Chairman, Haryana Pollution Control Board, reiterated how crucial it was for a collaboration between producers and government bodies to properly handle e-waste, comply with regulatory frameworks.
A much-needed window was provided by Michael Bucki, Counsellor. European Union delegation to India. He spoke of the EU green deal, how circular economy is looked at in a holistic way and deals with four main sectors: textiles, construction, electronics, and plastics. Driving this transition is research, innovation, digitisation, along with investors and sustainable finance.
Product design also came in for discussion, with the design ideal for recycling being imagined — a design that makes its end-of-life a breeze: easy to discard, dismantle, recover and recycle.
For Singhal, it was the way forward for the e-waste sector that was most important. “The Covid-19 crisis has forced us to identify and adapt to a different way of life. We now need to chart our course for the ‘Decade of Action’ and commit ourselves to build a truly circular economy in India,” he said.
Wash your hands, check your oxygen level and workout with this iPhone health companion
Panasonic’s Lumix DC-G9L is a powerful camera loaded with advanced features and futuristic functionality
A project in Himachal Pradesh aims to promote community involvement and sustainability at the grassroots level
How tribal women in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Odisha are unlearning myths about food
Infosys seems to be the best bet, followed by TCS; HCL Technologies preferred to Wipro
Existing shareholders could face major equity dilution
Assessing the risks inherent to mutual fund investments is proving to be a tough challenge for investors.
I am a retired government servant with a monthly pension of ₹80,000. I have a daughter (15 years of age). I ...
The pandemic has blurred many a line — especially the one between work and home. It has also spurred ...
India did not have a fast bowler, cricket pundits once lamented. And then came a lad from Haryana
This week, it’s a quiz on fathers.In the name of the father1 Which specific species of bird is regarded as one ...
A mountaineer compiles memories of his journey to Mount Kailash in the form of a book. Here are glimpses from ...
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Assessing the party on differentiation, relevance, esteem and knowledge reveals useful insights
Why this quaint Belgian detective is such an enduring brand, even a 100 years later
A quick scan of new ad campaigns released recently seems to show a preponderance of cricket — either starring ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...