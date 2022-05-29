hamburger

Basketball, kickboxing and ‘restorative yoga’

Raghunandan Saraf | Updated on: May 29, 2022
Steps to a wholesome lifestyle

1. A healthy mind resides in a healthy body. And right nutrition is important to make you healthy. I take my meals on time and do not miss out on basic nutrition.

2. You need to be mentally fit and energised to run a business. I practise ‘restorative yoga’ after a hard day at work as it mainly focuses on body relaxation.

3. I try to include my hobbies in my daily routine. I like kickboxing and basketball. I enjoy reading on motivation, inspiration and business.

4. A healthy lifestyle is important, so balance your work and personal life. I make sure to have at least one meal with my family. I enjoy 6-8 hours of sleep.

5. I focus on doing things on time. I eat on time, exercise and emphasise time management. I am more of an ‘early to bed, early to rise’ kind of person.

The writer is Founder and Chief Executive, Saraf Furniture

Published on May 29, 2022
