Basketball, kickboxing and ‘restorative yoga’

1. A healthy mind resides in a healthy body. And right nutrition is important to make you healthy. I take my meals on time and do not miss out on basic nutrition.
2. You need to be mentally fit and energised to run a business. I practise ‘restorative yoga’ after a hard day at work as it mainly focuses on body relaxation.
3. I try to include my hobbies in my daily routine. I like kickboxing and basketball. I enjoy reading on motivation, inspiration and business.
4. A healthy lifestyle is important, so balance your work and personal life. I make sure to have at least one meal with my family. I enjoy 6-8 hours of sleep.
5. I focus on doing things on time. I eat on time, exercise and emphasise time management. I am more of an ‘early to bed, early to rise’ kind of person.
The writer is Founder and Chief Executive, Saraf Furniture
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.