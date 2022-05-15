Get enough sun and time with friends

1. Sleep: I have been researching about sleep for seven years, after I read an article about it, and make sure to wake up before sunrise; I monitor my sleep schedule closely.

2. Meditation: Since life is an unending succession of chores, I take out 20 minutes to meditate before delving into work. The key to meditation is perseverance, as it bears results months later. The pandemic provided me with sufficient time to dwell on my personal self, and develop good habits.

3. Motion: Long gone are my athletic school days, and I ensure a suitable activity level to keep my body in motion. I jog for 30 minutes in the morning, followed by 30 minutes of exercise, which boosts my metabolism, mood, and efficiency.

4. Vitamin D: Since India is among the top countries that suffer from Vitamin D deficiency, which also owes to our skin type, I try to get as much sun as I can within my schedule.

5. Friends: I make sure to spend quality time with friends, every week. This constructive habit cannot be replaced by modern medication.

The writer is CEO, Oswaal Books and Learning