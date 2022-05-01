Diabetes control remains sub-optimal in India

Extensive studies around the world and our own data have shown that adherence to the ‘ABCD mantra’ can pre-empt complications of diabetes and enable a long and healthy life. Those with Type 1 or Type 2 diabetes can survive beyond 60 or 70 years without complications if the ABCD goals of treatment are achieved.

Breaking it down, ‘A’ stands for A1c (HbA1c — glycated haemoglobin), which should be below 7 per cent; ‘B’ for blood pressure, below 140/90 mm/Hg; ‘C’ is cholesterol (LDL – bad cholesterol), less than 100 mg/dl; ‘D’ is discipline, including diet, physical activity, not smoking, stress reduction and no excess intake of alcohol.

Though these goals are achievable, diabetes control targets remain sub-optimal in many parts of the world including India — where data is not available at a national level.

The Indian Council of Medical Research - India Diabetes (ICMR_INDIAB) study is a nationally representative population-based survey of adults aged 20 and older, across all states and Union territories. It uses a stratified multi-state sampling design in urban and rural areas. Of 1,13,043 individuals screened (33,537 urban and 79,506 rural), 5,789 adults with self-reported diabetes were included in the study.

The results, published in Lancet Diabetes & Endocrinology, revealed that only a third of individuals with diabetes (36 per cent) in India have it under control; fewer than half have control of blood pressure and LDL cholesterol; only 7.7 per cent achieved all three ABC goals; there is considerable heterogeneity between regions and among states in the achievement of diabetes treatment goals; less than a fifth (16.7 per cent) self-monitored glucose levels; and less than 25 per cent undertook any moderate to vigorous physical activity.

This is the first national survey on diabetes control in India. And its major finding is that diabetes control remains sub-optimal. It’s clear now that governmental and non-governmental agencies need to increase awareness on the urgent need for improved diabetes control.

The writers are diabetologists, and Chairman and Managing Director, respectively, of Dr Mohan’s Diabetes Specialities Centre, Chennai. Views are personal