Buttermilk, kick-boxing and spiritual sojourns

Vikas Malpani | Updated on: May 02, 2022
Vikas Malpani, co-founder and CEO, Leher App

Healthy steps to a wholesome life

1. My day begins with an hour of walk or jogging at 6 am. I then practise pranayam and meditate or read something to calm my mind.

2. To keep my stomach healthy, I eat a freshly cooked vegetarian diet. I practise intermittent fasting, where I eat my last meal before 7 pm and my first meal before 10 am, to cleanse the system and reduce acidity and fat gain. I drink plenty of water and eat in moderation. Buttermilk is my go-to drink for cravings between meals.

3. I read physical books to cut down mobile screen exposure for a few hours. When there is too much going on, I turn everything off and read spiritual books to clear my thoughts. I practise mindfulness meditation regularly.

4. In my spare time I practise kick-boxing — it helps me develop the mental fortitude to bounce back whenever I feel beaten in life.

5. To keep my soul healthy, I undertake spiritual journeys annually.  My day ends at 10 pm; I keep away from the screen to get quality sleep.

The writer is co-founder and CEO, Leher App

Published on May 01, 2022
