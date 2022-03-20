Eye yoga, sudoku and some chamomile tea

1. My day starts early morning with jogging and a basic home workout for 40 minutes. I’ve also been practising 15 minutes of yoga and deep-breathing exercises to calm my mind and relax.

2. I love herbal teas. Chamomile is my all-time favourite. It serves as an excellent detox.

3. Food is my weakness, and it’s difficult to keep away from my favourites! I eat, but in moderation. My diet consists of a variety of fruits and vegetables, as well as plenty of water.

4. Due to my increased screen time, I do eye yoga exercises before going to sleep — 10 minutes a day proves beneficial for my eye muscles and vision.

5. I like to occupy myself with mindful games and activities like sudoku, chess, and crossword for at least 10-20 minutes a day.

Rajesh Gupta is the founder of Nupur Recyclers