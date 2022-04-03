Self-time, adventure and some time with my pet

1. My day starts at 7 am, with the first couple of hours to myself. I have a detox drink, followed by meditation and cardio, and 30 minutes of ‘self-time’ — when there are no external interruptions and I can contemplate various aspects of personal and professional life. This helps me plan and prepare better.
2. Office hours are loaded with work and meetings, so I listen to music whenever I get the time. This keeps me relaxed and I work with more focus.
3. My eating habits are evolving. Covid has helped us understand the value of eating right and healthy. There is a significant change in my health after cutting down on outside food and irregular meals. I have also developed cooking as a hobby during the lockdown.
4. Travelling, off-roading and adventure activities with friends remain my favourite getaway. I love to explore places that are of cultural and historical relevance. I am actively engaged in sports that keep me fit; I play cricket at least twice a week.
5. Spending time with my family, including my pet, helps me destress and reduce any anxiety.
The writer is CEO, Founder of Financepeer
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.