Pulse

My Five: Anshu Sharma

Anshu Sharma, Co-founder, SEEDS | Updated on November 08, 2019 Published on November 08, 2019

A handshake here, a high-five there, amazing energy boosters!

1 A happy start to the day gets things rolling on the right note. I look out of the window, and take in the sky, trees, birds and squirrels who are already merrily at work before I am up. I wake my child up with a new fun activity each day, and things are already feeling good.

2 A day of focus on ideas, not people and incidents, is my kind of a day. I thrive on solutions, minimising the time I complain about problems. Usually by breakfast time I have already had a few ideas to fuel my day with. Breakfast is light, and includes some fruit and nuts in it.

3 Stop eating before you are full, is the mantra to eat whatever you like but still be fit. I let my mind tell me how much to eat, and not my stomach. I also limit snacks, and avoid late-night eating.

4 An evening walk in the park with natural sights and sounds is my favourite exercise. I like to absorb the chirping of birds and the squealing of the children at play, and have never used headphones and music with beats or simulated sounds for my walks. A handshake here, a high-five there and a greeting to some elderly neighbours sitting on the benches are all amazing energy boosters.

5 A good night’s sleep is finally a healthy wrap-up to a day well lived, and is best ushered in with a few minutes of a good read. I aim to have at least seven hours of sleep, which is not just akin to charging batteries but is also maintenance time when the body and mind self-repair the wear and tear of the day, and get me geared up for a great tomorrow.

Published on November 08, 2019
healthy lifestyle
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
When air pollution strikes us — and future generations as well