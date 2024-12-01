1 Runs and rides: Kicking off the weekend with a run or bike ride is essential for me. Later, I treat myself to a nutritious protein smoothie, which helps me recover and feel energised. It helps release stress and stay physically fit.
2 Swimming: Squeezing in a swim whenever possible. The full-body workout not only keeps me fit but also clears my head.
3 Clean eating: I prioritise balanced, nutritious meals and steer clear of junk food, sugar or anything that comes out of a box, focusing instead on raw, healthy vegetables. Dinners are light, and sometimes followed by black coffee. A healthy diet is the foundation of wellness.
4 Music: My ultimate stress reliever — it shifts with my mood. My go-to genre is ’80s rock, but am currently on a pop kick. It helps me unwind and recharge end of day.
5 Reading: Reading is part of my everyday routine — both fiction and non-fiction. I listen to audio books, mostly fiction, while commuting and exercising. I usually read a few pages of fiction while in bed, before calling it a day.
(Pankaj Jathar is CEO, NIIT Ltd)
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.