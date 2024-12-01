1 Runs and rides: Kicking off the weekend with a run or bike ride is essential for me. Later, I treat myself to a nutritious protein smoothie, which helps me recover and feel energised. It helps release stress and stay physically fit.

2 Swimming: Squeezing in a swim whenever possible. The full-body workout not only keeps me fit but also clears my head.

3 Clean eating: I prioritise balanced, nutritious meals and steer clear of junk food, sugar or anything that comes out of a box, focusing instead on raw, healthy vegetables. Dinners are light, and sometimes followed by black coffee. A healthy diet is the foundation of wellness.

Pankaj Jathar, CEO, NIIT Ltd

4 Music: My ultimate stress reliever — it shifts with my mood. My go-to genre is ’80s rock, but am currently on a pop kick. It helps me unwind and recharge end of day.

5 Reading: Reading is part of my everyday routine — both fiction and non-fiction. I listen to audio books, mostly fiction, while commuting and exercising. I usually read a few pages of fiction while in bed, before calling it a day.

(Pankaj Jathar is CEO, NIIT Ltd)

