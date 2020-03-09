செய்திகள்

இதோ, 'கொரோனா வைரஸ்' குறித்த விழிப்புணர்வு உங்கள் மொபைல் ஃபோனில்

Updated on March 09, 2020 Published on March 09, 2020

தற்போதுஉலகமே அதிர்ந்து கொண்டிருக்கிற ஒரே பெயர், ‘கொரோனாவைரஸ்'. ஆனால், 'லொக் லொக்' என்று நமது மொபைல் ஃபோனில் வரும் இருமல் சத்தத்தை கேட்டு, இப்போது நமது ஃபோனுக்குக்கூட 'வைரஸ்' வந்து விட்டதோ என்று அதிர்ந்து விடாதீர்கள்!!

நமதுதொலைதொடர்பு நிறுவனங்கள் மொபைல் ஃபோன் ரிங்டோன்களை 'கொரோனா வைரஸ்' பற்றிய விழிப்புணர்வை பரப்பும் இயல்புநிலைஅழைப்பாளர் ட்யூன்களாக (default caller tunes) மாற்றிஉள்ளன.

பார்திஏர்டெல், பிஎஸ்என்எல், ரிலையன்ஸ் ஜியோ மற்றும் வோடாபோன்-ஐடியா உள்ளிட்ட நிறுவனங்கள் சனிக்கிழமைமுதல் தங்கள் ரிங்டோன்களை மாற்றினர், என்று தொலைத் தொடர்புத் துறையின் (Department of Telecom) அறிவிப்பில்தெரிவிக்கப்பட்டுள்ளது.

கொரோனாவைரஸ் குறித்து விழிப்புணர்வு கொண்ட அழைப்பாளர் ட்யூன்கள், இருமல் சத்தத்துடன் தொடங்கி, நாம் எதை 'செய்யவேண்டும் எதை செய்யக்கூடாது' என்றவிழிப்புணர்வை கூறும். குறிப்பாக தொடர்ந்து இருமல் அல்லது தும்மும்போது ஒருவரின் முகத்தை மூடுவது, சோப்பு அல்லது அதிக ஆல்கஹால் உள்ளடக்கம்கொண்ட சானிடிசர் மூலம் கைகளை சரியாக சுத்தம் செய்வது பற்றி கூறும்.

கொரோனா வைரஸ் குறித்து விழிப்புணர்வை ஏற்படுத்த ஏற்பாடுகள் செய்யுமாறு சுகாதார மற்றும் குடும்ப நல அமைச்சகத்தின் வேண்டுகோள்விடுத்தது, 76 நாடுகளில் பரவியுள்ள இந்த வைரஸ் உலகளவில் 3,400 க்கும் மேற்பட்ட இறப்புகள் பதிவாகியுள்ளன, மேலும் ஒரு லட்சம் பேர்மேல் பாதிப்பு அடைந்துள்ளனர்.

"அழைப்புக்கு முந்தைய அறிவிப்பாக மூன்று நாட்களுக்கு நாங்கள் உருவாக்கிய 30 விநாடி ஆடியோவைப் பயன்படுத்துமாறு தொலைத் தொடர்பு நிறுவனங்களைக் கேட்டுக்கொள்ளப்பட்டிருக்கிறது. மேலும், தொலைதொடர்பு நிறுவனங்கள் அனைத்து வாடிக்கையாளர்களுக்கும் எளிமையான ‘செய்ய வேண்டியவை மற்றும் செய்யக்கூடாதவை’ குறித்தவைரஸ் விழிப்புணர்வை மொத்தஎஸ்எம்எஸ் / புஷ் அறிவிப்பை அனுப்புமாறுகேட்கப்படலாம், இதற்காக MyGovவுடன் ஒத்துழைப்பு கருதப்படலாம், ”என்று சுகாதார அமைச்சகம் தெரிவித்துள்ளது.

"ஏர்டெல்தனது அனைத்து வாடிக்கையாளர்களுக்கும் கொரோனா வைரஸ் விழிப்புணர்வு கொண்ட ringback tones-களை DoT வழிகாட்டுதல்களின்படி வெளியிடத் தொடங்கியுள்ளது," என்று ஏர்டெல்லின் செய்தித் தொடர்பாளர் தெரிவித்தார்.

Translated by P Jaishankar

