செய்திகள்

இந்தியாவில் பணிபுரியும் பெரும்பாலான காக்னிசண்ட் ஊழியர்கள் ஏப்ரல் மாத சம்பளத்தில் 25 சதவீதம் அதிகமாக பெறுவார்கள்.

Our Bureau | Updated on March 28, 2020 Published on March 28, 2020

இந்தியாவில் பணிபுரியும் பெரும்பாலான காக்னிசண்ட் ஊழியர்கள் ஏப்ரல் மாத சம்பளத்தில் 25 சதவீதம் அதிகமாக பெறுவார்கள்.

கோவிட் -19 தொற்றுநோய் எதிரொலியாக காக்னிசண்ட் டெக்னாலஜி சொல்யூஷன்ஸ் இந்தியா மற்றும் பிலிப்பைன்ஸில் பணிபுரியும் ஊழியர்களுக்கு ஏப்ரல் மாதச் சம்பளத்தில் 25 சதவீத அளவில் உயர்த்தி உள்ளது இது இளநிலை (அசோஷட் லெவல்) வரையில் பொருந்தும். இது இந்நிறுவனத்தில் பணிபுரியும் மூன்றில் இரண்டு பேருக்கு கிடைக்கும்.

இது அவர்களின் சேவையின் அர்ப்பணிப்புக்கும், விடாமுயற்சியுடன் தங்களை ஈடுபடுத்திக் கொண்டதிற்க்கும், எங்கள் நிறுவனம் நன்றி உணர்வோடு இந்த 25 சதவீத உயர்வை அளிக்கிறது. இனி மாதந்தோறும் இந்த மதிப்பு முயற்சியை நாங்கள் மேற்கொள்வோம் என்று தலைமை நிர்வாக அதிகாரி பிரையன் ஹம்ப்ரிஸ் ஊழியர்களுக்கு தகவல் வாயிலாக தெரிவித்தார்.

அவர்கள் இந்த வீரமிக்க பணிக்கு மட்டுமின்றி, இந்த நெருக்கடியான நேரத்தில் எங்களின் நெருக்கத்தை உறுதிப்படுத்தின, மேலும் ஒவ்வொருவரின் திறமையும் வெளிச்சத்துக்கு வந்தன. எங்கள் நிறுவனம் பாதுகாப்பு, அரசு விவகாரங்கள், மனித வளம், தகவல் தொழில்நுட்பம் மற்றும் பலவற்றை உள்ளடக்கியது என்று அவர் மேலும் கூறினார்.

வீட்டிலிருந்து வேலை செய்வது என்பது ஒரு மன மாற்றத்தை ஏற்படுத்தும். தயவுசெய்து நம்முடைய வாடிக்கையாளர்களுக்கு அவர்களது அத்தியாவசிய சேவையை தொடருங்கள் என்றார்.

காக்னிசன்ட் ஏனைய உலக நிறுவனங்களைப் போல பொது சுகாதாரத்தில் மீது அக்கறை கொண்டு அதே நேரத்தில் லண்டன் முதல் மும்பை வரை, மணிலா மற்றும் நியூயார்க் வரை தனது வணிகச்சேவை செய்யும் நிலையில் உள்ளதாக ஹம்ப்ரிஸ் கூறினார்.

இந்திய தேசம் நாடு முழுவதும் 21 நாள் முடக்கத்தை அறிவித்துள்ளது. பிலிப்பைன்ஸ் தேசிய அவசரகால நிலையில் உள்ளது. நாங்கள் இந்த நடவடிக்கைகளை ஆதரிக்கிறோம். இதன் மூலம் கோவிட் -19 தடுப்புக்கு கொண்டு வரவும் அது மேலும் பரவாமல் தடுக்கவும் உதவும் என்றார்.

Translated by Ravindran P

Published on March 28, 2020
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
கர்நாடகாவில் 10 மாத குழந்தைக்கு கொரோனா...!