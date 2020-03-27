செய்திகள்

கர்நாடகாவில் 10 மாத குழந்தைக்கு கொரோனா...!

Radhika SR | Updated on March 27, 2020 Published on March 27, 2020

கர்நாடகத்தில் 10 மாத குழந்தைக்குக் கொரோனா தொற்று இருப்பது உறுதி செய்யப்பட்டுள்ளது.

தெற்கு கன்னட மாவட்டத்தில் சஜிப்பநாடு என்னும் ஊரில் 10 மாதக் குழந்தைக்குக் காய்ச்சலும் மூச்சுத்திணறலும் இருந்துள்ளது.

இதையடுத்து அந்தக் குழந்தையை பரிசோதனை செய்ததில் கொரோனா வைரஸ் பாதித்திருப்பது தெரியவந்தது.

பெற்றோர், குழந்தையுடன் கேரளத்தில் உள்ள தங்கள் உறவினர் வீட்டுக்குச் சென்றிருந்தபோது கொரோனா பரவியிருக்கலாம் என தகவல்.

சஜிப்பநாடு ஊர்  மக்கள் வெளியே செல்லவும், வெளியாட்கள் உள்ளே வரவும் தடை விதிக்கப்பட்டுள்ளது.

Published on March 27, 2020
coronavirus
Instagram
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
தங்கள் உற்பத்தியை வீட்டிலிருந்தே விற்கும் குஜராத் விவசாயிகள்