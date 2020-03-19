செய்திகள்

கொரோனா வைரஸ் பீதி: பருப்புக்கு ஏறுது மவுசு

Vishwanath Kulkarni | Updated on March 19, 2020 Published on March 19, 2020

கொரோனா வைரஸ் வெடித்ததால் தூண்டப்பட்ட பயம் காரணமாக கோழி மற்றும் முட்டை உண்பவர்கள் விலகி இருப்பதால், துவரை மற்றும் கடலை போன்ற பருப்பு வகைகளின் தேவை நாட்டில் அதிகரித்து வருகிறது. புரதம் மற்றும் நார்ச்சத்து நிறைந்த, பருப்பு வகைகள் காய்கறி புரதத்தின் முக்கிய ஆதாரமாக உள்ளன.

தற்போது அதிகரித்து வரும் தேவைக்கு ஏற்றவாறு நீண்ட காலத்திற்கு நீடித்தால் மட்டுமே பருப்பு வகைகளின் நுகர்வு உயரக்கூடும் என்று வர்த்தகம் நம்புகிறது.

"கடந்த சில நாட்களாக வாஷி நகரில் உள்ள உள்ளூர் ஏபிஎம்சியில் பருப்பு வகைகள் தேவைப்படுவதை நாங்கள் கவனித்திருக்கிறோம்," என்று இந்திய பருப்பு வகைகள் மற்றும் தானியங்கள் சங்கத்தின் சைமான் ஜாவர்சந்த் பேடா கூறினார். பருப்பு வகைகளுக்கான இந்த தேவை கொரோனா வைரஸ் பயத்தின் மத்தியில் உணவு முறை மாற்றத்தின் காரணமாக இருக்கலாம்; நுகர்வோர் அசைவத்திலிருந்து சைவ உணவுகளுக்கு மாறுவதைக் காணலாம்.

"இந்த நிலை எவ்வளவு காலம் தொடரும் என்பதை நாங்கள் காண வேண்டும்," என்று பேடா கூறினார்.

இந்த நேரத்தில் பருப்பு வகைகளுக்கு நல்ல தேவை இருப்பதாக பஞ்சம் இன்டர்நேஷனலின் பிமல் கோத்தாரி தெரிவித்தார். " பருப்பு வகைகளுக்கு மாறுவது நீடித்தால் மட்டுமே நுகர்வு மீதான நீண்டகால விளைவு உணரப்படும். தற்போது தேவை அதிகரித்து வருவது விலைகளில் எந்த தாக்கத்தையும் ஏற்படுத்த வாய்ப்பில்லை," என அவர் கூறினார் .

“விலைகள் நிலையானவை. எங்களிடம் ஒரு பெரிய உற்பத்தி உள்ளது, மேலும் பருப்பு வகைகள் இறக்குமதிக்கு போதுமான ஒதுக்கீட்டையும் அரசாங்கம் ஒதுக்கியுள்ளது. அது விலைகளை கவனிக்கும் என்று நினைக்கிறேன். மேலும், அனைத்து பருப்பு வகைகளும் குறைந்தபட்ச ஆதரவு விலைக்குக் கீழே விற்கப்படுகின்றன, ”கோத்தாரி கூறினார்.

பருப்பு உற்பத்தி

பருப்பு

வகைகளின் மிகப்பெரிய உற்பத்தியாளர் மற்றும் நுகர்வோர் இந்தியா. வேளாண் அமைச்சின் இரண்டாவது முன்கூட்டிய மதிப்பீடுகளின்படி 2019-20 ஆம் ஆண்டிற்கான பருப்பு வகைகளின் உற்பத்தி 23.02 மில்லியன் டன்களாக மதிப்பிடப்பட்டுள்ளது. கடந்த ஆண்டு, நாட்டில் பருப்பு வகைகள் உற்பத்தி 22.08 மில்லியன் டன்னாக இருந்தது.

அகில இந்திய தால் மில்ஸ் சங்கத்தின் தலைவர் சுரேஷ் அகர்வால், “பருப்பு வகைகளை எடுத்துக்கொள்வது குறைந்தது 5 முதல் 7 சதவீதம் வரை அதிகரிக்கும் என்று நாங்கள் எதிர்பார்க்கிறோம்” என்றார்.

"நடைமுறையில் உள்ள உலகளாவிய சூழ்நிலையில் வெளிநாட்டு சந்தைகளில் இருந்து பருப்பு வகைகளுக்கு ஏதேனும் தேவை இருந்தால், முன்னேறும் தொழில் ஏற்றுமதிக்கு உதவுகிறது," என்று அவர் கூறினார்.

பருப்பு வகைகள் ஏற்றுமதி

நடப்பு

நிதியாண்டின் ஏப்ரல்-டிசம்பர் மாதங்களில் இந்தியாவின் பருப்பு வகைகள் ஏற்றுமதி 31 சதவீதம் குறைந்து 1.635 லட்சம் டன்னாக இருந்தது, இது முந்தைய ஆண்டில் 2.36 லட்சம் டன்னாக இருந்தது. மதிப்பு அடிப்படையில், ஏற்றுமதி முந்தைய ஆண்டின் இதே காலகட்டத்தில் 212 மில்லியன் டாலர்களிலிருந்து குறைந்து 160 மில்லியன் டாலராக இருந்தது.

துவரை உற்பத்தி செய்யும் பிராந்தியமான கலாபூர்கியில் உள்ள ஒரு பருப்பு மில்லர் சந்தோஷ் லங்கர், இறைச்சியிலிருந்து விலகி நிற்கும் மக்கள், அவற்றின் புரதத் தேவையைப் பூர்த்தி செய்ய பருப்பு வகைகளைப் பார்ப்பதால் பருப்பு வகைகளின் நுகர்வு அதிகரிக்கும் என்ற எதிர்பார்ப்பு உள்ளது என்றார். "ஒரு வாரம் அல்லது இரண்டு நாட்களில் பருப்பு வகைகளின் தேவை அதிகரிக்கும் என்று நாங்கள் எதிர்பார்க்கிறோம்," என்று லங்கர் கூறினார்.

Translated by Ravindran P

Published on March 19, 2020
coronavirus
pulses (commodity)
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
கொரோனா! கொரோனா!! கொரோனா!!! ஏசிபெட்டியில் இரயில்பயணமா? உங்கள் சொந்த போர்வையை எடுத்து செல்லுங்கள்